NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - January 2022 - National Engineers Week

In this episode of the COMMS, NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer CAPT Jorge Cuadros discusses the importance of National Engineers Week.



Also, hear from some of our outstanding NAVFAC Southeast engineers as they talk about National Engineers Week, Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day and other volunteer opportunities that you can participate in order to foster the next generation of engineers.



This month's Bravo Zulu goes out to PWD Whiting Field and Michael Singletary for their work in restoring the base water supply.