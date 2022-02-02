Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - January 2022 - National Engineers Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    In this episode of the COMMS, NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer CAPT Jorge Cuadros discusses the importance of National Engineers Week.

    Also, hear from some of our outstanding NAVFAC Southeast engineers as they talk about National Engineers Week, Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day and other volunteer opportunities that you can participate in order to foster the next generation of engineers.

    This month's Bravo Zulu goes out to PWD Whiting Field and Michael Singletary for their work in restoring the base water supply.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 15:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829960
    VIRIN: 220202-N-TZ363-791
    Filename: DOD_108790085
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - January 2022 - National Engineers Week, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Southeast
    COMMS
    National Engineers Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT