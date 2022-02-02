WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - SGT Justin Olsen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829959" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

I’m SGT Justin Olsen, Coach with U.S.A. Bobsled and Skeleton, 2010 Olympic Gold Medalist. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be a member and be a soldier. Being a soldier has helped me tremendously as an athlete with residency and focusing on the things that really matter. I think one of the cool parts about being a soldier is you compete. Pure peer evaluation all of the time and that’s really what gives me so much hope with your career is that, if you’re better than your peers, you’ll get promoted. I think I was put on the earth to compete, so let’s do it.