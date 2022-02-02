WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - SGT Justin Olsen

I’m SGT Justin Olsen, Coach with U.S.A. Bobsled and Skeleton, 2010 Olympic Gold Medalist. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be a member and be a soldier. Being a soldier has helped me tremendously as an athlete with residency and focusing on the things that really matter. I think one of the cool parts about being a soldier is you compete. Pure peer evaluation all of the time and that’s really what gives me so much hope with your career is that, if you’re better than your peers, you’ll get promoted. I think I was put on the earth to compete, so let’s do it.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829959
|VIRIN:
|020222-D-DO482-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108790064
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
