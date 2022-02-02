WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - SGT Emily Sweeney

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



My name is SGT Emily Sweeney, I’ m an Olympic Athlete and an Army Soldier. I’m a part of the World Class Athlete Program. Which is a group of soldiers that are soldier athletes who are chasing to become Olympians and Paralympians. The world of being a soldier and an athlete are perfect parallels, you learn so much as a soldier about what your values are and how to work with a team. And then also as an athlete, you also need those attributes. So I’ve learned a lot about resiliency, motivation, as an athlete, but it then transfers over to be a soldier. So they’re the perfect mixture and I feel I am a better athlete because I am a soldier and I’m a better soldier because I’m an athlete.