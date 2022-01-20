Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill Elliott pursues a stronger relationship with the tribes

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill Elliott, a member of the Washington State Guard, is an essential bridge between the Washington Military Department and tribes within the state.

    "It's more how we can fine-tune ourselves in order to sync up with what they have in place. As partners, it's very important that the Washington Military Department has a way to communicate effectively with the sovereign nations, which are the tribes within the state," said Elliott.

    Liaison officers (LNO) have a critical role to act as a representative to better communicate with our neighbors in order to create a stronger relationship and to assist them, especially during times of emergency. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 16:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829863
    VIRIN: 220120-Z-CH682-625
    Filename: DOD_108788659
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: WA, US

    TAGS

    Liaison
    Washington
    National Guard
    State Guard
    Nisqually

