Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill Elliott pursues a stronger relationship with the tribes

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill Elliott, a member of the Washington State Guard, is an essential bridge between the Washington Military Department and tribes within the state.



"It's more how we can fine-tune ourselves in order to sync up with what they have in place. As partners, it's very important that the Washington Military Department has a way to communicate effectively with the sovereign nations, which are the tribes within the state," said Elliott.



Liaison officers (LNO) have a critical role to act as a representative to better communicate with our neighbors in order to create a stronger relationship and to assist them, especially during times of emergency. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)