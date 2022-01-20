Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill Elliott, a member of the Washington State Guard, is an essential bridge between the Washington Military Department and tribes within the state.
"It's more how we can fine-tune ourselves in order to sync up with what they have in place. As partners, it's very important that the Washington Military Department has a way to communicate effectively with the sovereign nations, which are the tribes within the state," said Elliott.
Liaison officers (LNO) have a critical role to act as a representative to better communicate with our neighbors in order to create a stronger relationship and to assist them, especially during times of emergency. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829863
|VIRIN:
|220120-Z-CH682-625
|Filename:
|DOD_108788659
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill Elliott pursues a stronger relationship with the tribes, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
