    'Go for Broke' Mortar Platoon Sergeant Describes Training

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    9th Mission Support Command

    Video by: Staff Sgt. Odinger Mitchell

    The 100/442 mortar platoon spent the second week of January conducting mortar live-fire training at PTA. The purpose of the week-long training exercise was to increase weapon’s familiarity, improve platoon and squad proficiency and set the conditions for a successful battalion-wide collective training exercise during the battalion’s upcoming annual training this summer.

    In this video, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Makinano describes the training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829819
    VIRIN: 220201-A-HF423-398
    Filename: DOD_108788391
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 

    #goforbroke #9thmsc #WearetheIX #Prideofthepacific

