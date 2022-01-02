'Go for Broke' Mortar Platoon Sergeant Describes Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 100/442 mortar platoon spent the second week of January conducting mortar live-fire training at PTA. The purpose of the week-long training exercise was to increase weapon’s familiarity, improve platoon and squad proficiency and set the conditions for a successful battalion-wide collective training exercise during the battalion’s upcoming annual training this summer.



In this video, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Makinano describes the training.