Video by: Staff Sgt. Odinger Mitchell



The 100/442 mortar platoon spent the second week of January conducting mortar live-fire training at PTA. The purpose of the week-long training exercise was to increase weapon’s familiarity, improve platoon and squad proficiency and set the conditions for a successful battalion-wide collective training exercise during the battalion’s upcoming annual training this summer.



Sfc. Ryan Makinano, 100/442 Mortar Platoon Sergeant describes the training in this short video.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.01.2022 14:07 Story ID: 413801 Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Go for Broke' Mortar Platoon Sergeant Describes Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.