    'Go for Broke' Mortar Platoon Sergeant Describes Training

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Story

    9th Mission Support Command

    Video by: Staff Sgt. Odinger Mitchell

    The 100/442 mortar platoon spent the second week of January conducting mortar live-fire training at PTA. The purpose of the week-long training exercise was to increase weapon’s familiarity, improve platoon and squad proficiency and set the conditions for a successful battalion-wide collective training exercise during the battalion’s upcoming annual training this summer.

    Sfc. Ryan Makinano, 100/442 Mortar Platoon Sergeant describes the training in this short video.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 14:07
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    'Go for Broke' Mortar Platoon Sergeant Describes Training

    #goforbroke #WearetheIX #9thmsc #Prideofthepacific

