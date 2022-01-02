'Go for Broke' Mortar Platoon Sergeant Describes Training

Video by: Staff Sgt. Odinger Mitchell
The 100/442 mortar platoon spent the second week of January conducting mortar live-fire training at PTA. The purpose of the week-long training exercise was to increase weapon’s familiarity, improve platoon and squad proficiency and set the conditions for a successful battalion-wide collective training exercise during the battalion’s upcoming annual training this summer.
Sfc. Ryan Makinano, 100/442 Mortar Platoon Sergeant describes the training in this short video.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 14:07
|Story ID:
|413801
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
