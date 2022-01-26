Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise, Day Two

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of eleven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles weighing 1,100 pounds each, in support of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade operations, Jan. 26, 2022, during the Airborne 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. Training events like the Airborne 22 work to increase effective interoperability, providing advantages whenever both countries work together during bi-lateral operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 00:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829748
    VIRIN: 220126-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_108787496
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Airborne22

