A b-roll package of eleven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles weighing 1,100 pounds each, in support of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade operations, Jan. 26, 2022, during the Airborne 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. Training events like the Airborne 22 work to increase effective interoperability, providing advantages whenever both countries work together during bi-lateral operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 00:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829748
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787496
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise, Day Two, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
