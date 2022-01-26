U.S., Japan perform large-scale airborne exercise, Day Two

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll package of eleven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Yokota and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, dropped more than 100 bundles weighing 1,100 pounds each, in support of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade operations, Jan. 26, 2022, during the Airborne 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. Training events like the Airborne 22 work to increase effective interoperability, providing advantages whenever both countries work together during bi-lateral operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe