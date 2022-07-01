JTF-Bravo Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829651" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll stringer of Joint Task Force Bravo's first-ever iteration of Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan, Jan. 7-17, 2022. Exercise KBT was an exercise designed for humanitarian aid and disaster relief, which tested the task force’s ability to mobilize personnel, assets and supplies to assist governments in Central America with aid and recovery after a disaster.