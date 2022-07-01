Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan B-Roll

    BELIZE

    01.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    B-Roll stringer of Joint Task Force Bravo's first-ever iteration of Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan, Jan. 7-17, 2022. Exercise KBT was an exercise designed for humanitarian aid and disaster relief, which tested the task force’s ability to mobilize personnel, assets and supplies to assist governments in Central America with aid and recovery after a disaster.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829651
    VIRIN: 220107-F-HB829-968
    Filename: DOD_108786422
    Length: 00:07:03
    Location: BZ

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, JTF-Bravo Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan B-Roll, by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)

    JTF-Bravo
    disaster relief
    SOUTHCOM
    humanitarian aid

