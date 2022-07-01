B-Roll stringer of Joint Task Force Bravo's first-ever iteration of Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan, Jan. 7-17, 2022. Exercise KBT was an exercise designed for humanitarian aid and disaster relief, which tested the task force’s ability to mobilize personnel, assets and supplies to assist governments in Central America with aid and recovery after a disaster.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829651
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-HB829-968
|Filename:
|DOD_108786422
|Length:
|00:07:03
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, JTF-Bravo Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan B-Roll, by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS
