Task Force 59's Commissioning Ceremony

MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 9 2021) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command established a new task force, September 9th to integrate unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the 5th fleet area of operations. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lindsay Lair./Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2022 05:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829614
|VIRIN:
|210909-N-WW166-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785549
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
