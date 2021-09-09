Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 59's Commissioning Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    09.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 9 2021) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command established a new task force, September 9th to integrate unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the 5th fleet area of operations. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lindsay Lair./Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 05:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829614
    VIRIN: 210909-N-WW166-001
    Filename: DOD_108785549
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 59's Commissioning Ceremony, by PO3 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    Naval Forces Central Command
    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    NAVCENT
    TF59
    Task Force 59

