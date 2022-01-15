Equipment Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

Approximately 15 pallets of first aid kids and small arms ammunition and 2 water trailers was divested to the Ninawa Operational Command 14th Division, 51st Brigade in Al Asad Air Base Iraq, on Jan. 15, 2022. As part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to assist and enable their continued efforts to defeat Daesh and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2022 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829568
|VIRIN:
|220115-A-XM236-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785211
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
