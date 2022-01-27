B-52H bomber makes its way slowly to Oklahoma City, ready to fulfill mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After nearly 1,500 miles and a month on the road, the B-52H Stratofortress nicknamed “Damage Inc. II” is moved into final position at the Boeing facility near Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 27, 2022. The final movements were performed using air skates, a flotation system that allowed the fuselage to be maneuvered by hand. (U.S. Air Force video by Mark Hybers)