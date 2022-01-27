Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H bomber makes its way slowly to Oklahoma City, ready to fulfill mission

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    After nearly 1,500 miles and a month on the road, the B-52H Stratofortress nicknamed “Damage Inc. II” is moved into final position at the Boeing facility near Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 27, 2022. The final movements were performed using air skates, a flotation system that allowed the fuselage to be maneuvered by hand. (U.S. Air Force video by Mark Hybers)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829547
    VIRIN: 220128-F-QW604-2001
    Filename: DOD_108784828
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US

    This work, B-52H bomber makes its way slowly to Oklahoma City, ready to fulfill mission, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Upgrade
    CERP
    Damage Inc. II

