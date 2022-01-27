B-52H bomber makes its way slowly to Oklahoma City, ready to fulfill mission

After nearly 1,500 miles and a month on the road, the B-52H Stratofortress nicknamed “Damage Inc. II” is moved into final position at the Boeing facility near Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 27, 2022. The final movements were performed using air skates, a flotation system that allowed the fuselage to be maneuvered by hand. (U.S. Air Force video by Mark Hybers)
B-52H bomber arrives in Oklahoma City, ready to fulfill mission
