Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobilization ceremony send off for the 90th Sustainment Brigade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The U.S. Army Reserve’s 90th Sustainment Brigade held a deployment ceremony today to honor a detachment of nearly one-hundred Soldiers mobilizing overseas in support of Central Command.

    Members of the command and staff offered praise and words of wisdom as family, friends, and fellow Soldiers gathered at the brigade headquarters on Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

    Col. Steve Pazak, commander of the 90th Sustainment Brigade thanked the Soldiers and family members for their support during the training and asked for continued support during the execution of the upcoming mission.

    Maj. Ian Ahearn, a current resident of Bridger, Montana, is tasked with leading the detachment during the mobilization. He thanked the Soldiers for volunteering for this mission and asked them to look after each other.

    The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the unit’s members hail from all over the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829543
    VIRIN: 220128-A-OD080-524
    Filename: DOD_108784754
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobilization ceremony send off for the 90th Sustainment Brigade, by SFC Jay Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mobilization ceremony send off for the 90th Sustainment Brigade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tough 'Ombres

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT