Mobilization ceremony send off for the 90th Sustainment Brigade

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The U.S. Army Reserve’s 90th Sustainment Brigade held a deployment ceremony today to honor a detachment of nearly one-hundred Soldiers mobilizing overseas in support of Central Command.



Members of the command and staff offered praise and words of wisdom as family, friends, and fellow Soldiers gathered at the brigade headquarters on Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas.



Col. Steve Pazak, commander of the 90th Sustainment Brigade thanked the Soldiers and family members for their support during the training and asked for continued support during the execution of the upcoming mission.



Maj. Ian Ahearn, a current resident of Bridger, Montana, is tasked with leading the detachment during the mobilization. He thanked the Soldiers for volunteering for this mission and asked them to look after each other.



The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the unit’s members hail from all over the United States.