    NCO loses weight, gains confidence on deployment

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Tech. Sgt. Shanelle Chambers, deployed to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations from the 911th Force Support Squadron at Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, shifts focus for new weight loss journey to lose 23 pounds during her six-month deployment.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 17:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829530
    VIRIN: 220128-F-UK538-1001
    Filename: DOD_108784603
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    This work, NCO loses weight, gains confidence on deployment, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

