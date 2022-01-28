Tech. Sgt. Shanelle Chambers, deployed to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations from the 911th Force Support Squadron at Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, shifts focus for new weight loss journey to lose 23 pounds during her six-month deployment.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 17:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829530
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-UK538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108784603
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO loses weight, gains confidence on deployment, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
