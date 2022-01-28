Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engage LOE

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    General Anthony J. Cotton and Command Chief Master Sergeant Melvina Smith talk about their new "Engage" line of effort, as part of their Air Force Global Strike Command 2022 Strategic Plan.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:41
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    This work, Engage LOE, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Smith
    Cotton
    AFGSC
    Strategic Plan
    AFGSC 2022

