Engage LOE

General Anthony J. Cotton and Command Chief Master Sergeant Melvina Smith talk about their new "Engage" line of effort, as part of their Air Force Global Strike Command 2022 Strategic Plan.
|01.28.2022
|01.28.2022 14:41
|Series
|829518
|210128-F-XK411-1001
|DOD_108784398
|00:03:11
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|0
|0
