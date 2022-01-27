Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne 22

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.27.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Airlift Wing supported Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade in operation Airborne 22, Jan. 25 – 26.
    Airborne 22 is the largest annual static-line personnel jump and cargo drop exercise between the U.S. Air Force and JGSDF.
    The exercise integrated 11 C-130Js from the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and two from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, carrying approximately 500 JGSDF soldiers for an airdrop training at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, drop zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 22:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829444
    VIRIN: 220128-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_108782955
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    Downloads: 2
    Dyess AFB
    C-130J
    Yokota AB
    JGSDF
    Joint Forcible Entry
    airborne22

