Spc. Jasper Good and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, both from Joint Force Headquarters, Utah National Guard and assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, takes practice jumps at the Utah Olympic Park, Park City, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022.Good of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Spc. Benjamin Loomis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, earned spots to compete in the Beijing Olympics in February.(Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 20:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829437
|VIRIN:
|220127-Z-BQ261-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108782856
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|PARK CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Utah Soldiers practice ski jumps before 2022 Olympics, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
