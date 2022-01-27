Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two Utah Soldiers practice ski jumps before 2022 Olympics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Jasper Good and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, both from Joint Force Headquarters, Utah National Guard and assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, takes practice jumps at the Utah Olympic Park, Park City, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022.Good of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Spc. Benjamin Loomis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, earned spots to compete in the Beijing Olympics in February.(Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829437
    VIRIN: 220127-Z-BQ261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108782856
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PARK CITY, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Utah Soldiers practice ski jumps before 2022 Olympics, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UTNG
    WCAPBeijing
    armywcup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT