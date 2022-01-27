Two Utah Soldiers practice ski jumps before 2022 Olympics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Jasper Good and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, both from Joint Force Headquarters, Utah National Guard and assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, takes practice jumps at the Utah Olympic Park, Park City, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022.Good of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Spc. Benjamin Loomis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, earned spots to compete in the Beijing Olympics in February.(Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)