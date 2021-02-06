DEI Training video with Dr. Charles Barber, Department of the Navy Senior Advisor of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Barber goes over what DEI is and why DEI is important to the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 13:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829378
|VIRIN:
|210602-N-TH560-908
|Filename:
|DOD_108782049
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, DEI Training 101 with Dr. Charles Barber, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
