DEI Training 101 with Dr. Charles Barber

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829378" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DEI Training video with Dr. Charles Barber, Department of the Navy Senior Advisor of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Barber goes over what DEI is and why DEI is important to the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)