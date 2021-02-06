Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEI Training 101 with Dr. Charles Barber

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    DEI Training video with Dr. Charles Barber, Department of the Navy Senior Advisor of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Barber goes over what DEI is and why DEI is important to the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829378
    VIRIN: 210602-N-TH560-908
    Filename: DOD_108782049
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEI Training 101 with Dr. Charles Barber, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Equal opportunity
    DEI
    MyNavy HR
    Equity and Inclusion

