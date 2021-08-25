video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Deep Drilling Method rig is seen in operation on the Marysville Ring Levee. The rig is used to drill and mix extremely deep seepage cutoff walls that prevent water from seeping under the levee during periods of high water and levee saturation.