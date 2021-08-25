A Deep Drilling Method rig is seen in operation on the Marysville Ring Levee. The rig is used to drill and mix extremely deep seepage cutoff walls that prevent water from seeping under the levee during periods of high water and levee saturation.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829256
|VIRIN:
|220126-A-PZ119-0049
|Filename:
|DOD_108780327
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marysville Ring Levee, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
