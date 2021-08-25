Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marysville Ring Levee

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    A Deep Drilling Method rig is seen in operation on the Marysville Ring Levee. The rig is used to drill and mix extremely deep seepage cutoff walls that prevent water from seeping under the levee during periods of high water and levee saturation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829256
    VIRIN: 220126-A-PZ119-0049
    Filename: DOD_108780327
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    SPK
    SPD

