Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    127th Wing Mission Overview Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Take a look at 2022 Mission Overview for the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard and see why we strive to be the most efficient, effective, and adaptable organization in the United States Air Force!

    #WeStandReady

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829248
    VIRIN: 220126-F-JK012-849
    Filename: DOD_108780191
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Mission Overview Video, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT