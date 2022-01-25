B-52H bomber makes its way slowly to Oklahoma City, ready to fulfill mission

Time lapse footage shows the arrival of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft fuselage, tail number 61-0009, to its new home at the Boeing facility near Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2022. The fuselage and left wing of "Damage Inc. II" will serve as an integration model to test how well new technologies and current and future modifications will integrate with B-52 aircraft. The B-52 is undergoing its biggest modernization effort in its history. In addition to new engines, the B-52 is also upgrading its 1960’s core radar to a new Active Electronically Scanned Array system similar to those found in modern fighter aircraft. (Air Force video by Paul Shirk)
