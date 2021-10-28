Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Logistics Readiness Squadron: Treading Through the Snow

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.28.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management flight recently upgraded snow tires on government-owned vehicles to combat the harsh weather conditions at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 21, 2022.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 19:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829110
    VIRIN: 220121-F-MI946-1001
    Filename: DOD_108777358
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron: Treading Through the Snow, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    LRS
    Vehicle Management
    Snow Tires

