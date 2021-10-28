The 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management flight recently upgraded snow tires on government-owned vehicles to combat the harsh weather conditions at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 21, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 19:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829110
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-MI946-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108777358
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron: Treading Through the Snow, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
