Our troops are the tip of the spear when it comes to in-fill and ex-fill operations on the battlefield.
This gunnery ensured that our Iron Eagles proficiently honed their skills and are ready to receive the call to action.
“We must never forget why we have and why we need our military. Our armed forces exist solely to ensure our nation is safe, so that each and every one of us can sleep soundly at night, knowing we have ‘guardians at the gate.’ ” - Allen west
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 00:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828951
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-XJ882-037
|Filename:
|DOD_108775184
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-501ST GSAB AT GUNNERY, by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
