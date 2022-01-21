2-501ST GSAB AT GUNNERY

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828951" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Our troops are the tip of the spear when it comes to in-fill and ex-fill operations on the battlefield.



This gunnery ensured that our Iron Eagles proficiently honed their skills and are ready to receive the call to action.





“We must never forget why we have and why we need our military. Our armed forces exist solely to ensure our nation is safe, so that each and every one of us can sleep soundly at night, knowing we have ‘guardians at the gate.’ ” - Allen west