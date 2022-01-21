Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-501ST GSAB AT GUNNERY

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Our troops are the tip of the spear when it comes to in-fill and ex-fill operations on the battlefield.

    This gunnery ensured that our Iron Eagles proficiently honed their skills and are ready to receive the call to action.


    “We must never forget why we have and why we need our military. Our armed forces exist solely to ensure our nation is safe, so that each and every one of us can sleep soundly at night, knowing we have ‘guardians at the gate.’ ” - Allen west

    01.21.2022
