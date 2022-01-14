USACE Charleston District conducts flare training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, commander, and Lt. Col. Joe Owens, deputy commander, joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District survey crew team for flare training. The training helps staff learn about different flares in the event a boat is sinking and signaling for help is needed.