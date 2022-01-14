Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Charleston District conducts flare training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, commander, and Lt. Col. Joe Owens, deputy commander, joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District survey crew team for flare training. The training helps staff learn about different flares in the event a boat is sinking and signaling for help is needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828885
    VIRIN: 220114-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108774257
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Charleston District conducts flare training, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USACE

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

    flare training

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District

    USACE Charleston

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
    survey team
    flare training
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
    USACE Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT