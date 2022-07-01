Modernize LOE

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    General Anthony J. Cotton and Command Chief Master Sergeant Melvina Smith talk about their new "Modernize" line of effort, as part of their Air Force Global Strike Command 2022 Strategic Plan.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:06
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Modernize
    AFGSC
    Strategic Plan

