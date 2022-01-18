Marine Corps Third-Party Housing Inspections

The Marine Corps is conducting third-party, contractor-led inspections of all privatized housing. The inspections are being conducted by Jacobs/HDR JV from January 2022 through October 2022. These inspections are intended to provide the Marine Corps information on the condition of privatized homes so that we can work with our PPV Partners to ensure safe and quality housing for Marines, Sailors and their families.
MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828789
|VIRIN:
|220118-M-MR059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108772670
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
