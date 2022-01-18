Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Third-Party Housing Inspections

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    The Marine Corps is conducting third-party, contractor-led inspections of all privatized housing. The inspections are being conducted by Jacobs/HDR JV from January 2022 through October 2022. These inspections are intended to provide the Marine Corps information on the condition of privatized homes so that we can work with our PPV Partners to ensure safe and quality housing for Marines, Sailors and their families.

    MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828789
    VIRIN: 220118-M-MR059-1001
    Filename: DOD_108772670
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: US

    Housing
    Military Housing
    MCICOM
    PPV Housing
    Housing Inspections
    Third-Party Housing Inspections

