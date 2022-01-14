354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1

F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing (FW), take off during Arctic Gold 22-1 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2022. Arctic Gold 22-1 is a readiness exercise designed to test the 354th FW’s ability to rapidly generate and deploy fifth generation assets, cargo and supporting personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828731
|VIRIN:
|220114-F-XX992-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108771827
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
