354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828731" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing (FW), take off during Arctic Gold 22-1 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2022. Arctic Gold 22-1 is a readiness exercise designed to test the 354th FW’s ability to rapidly generate and deploy fifth generation assets, cargo and supporting personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)