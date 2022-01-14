Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing (FW), take off during Arctic Gold 22-1 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2022. Arctic Gold 22-1 is a readiness exercise designed to test the 354th FW's ability to rapidly generate and deploy fifth generation assets, cargo and supporting personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022
    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    F-35A Lightning II
    Arctic Gold 22-1

