Although we couldn't fit every amazing accomplishment that Team Shaw had into one video, here is a recap of some of your hard work throughout 2021!
Congratulations on a great year! We can't wait to see what incredible things you all do in 2022!
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828711
|VIRIN:
|211229-F-TK030-389
|Filename:
|DOD_108771665
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Year in Review, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT