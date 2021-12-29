Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Year in Review

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Although we couldn't fit every amazing accomplishment that Team Shaw had into one video, here is a recap of some of your hard work throughout 2021!
    Congratulations on a great year! We can't wait to see what incredible things you all do in 2022!

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828711
    VIRIN: 211229-F-TK030-389
    Filename: DOD_108771665
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

