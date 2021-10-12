Army Science

Lt. Col. Michael V. Arnett, the senior medical officer and command surgeon for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains how Army physicians throughout history have used Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills to make medical advances.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 14:04
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
