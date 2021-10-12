Army Science

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Lt. Col. Michael V. Arnett, the senior medical officer and command surgeon for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains how Army physicians throughout history have used Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills to make medical advances.

