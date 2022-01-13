Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year Jump 2022

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Our New Year resolution is for more bilateral jumps!

    Last week, the 36th Airlift Squadron teamed up with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, for a New Year Jump over Camp Narashino. The training has been a joint annual event for the past three years and is done as a symbolic prayer for the safe deployment of parachutes for the New Year!

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 04:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828673
    VIRIN: 220113-F-KS661-764
    Filename: DOD_108771095
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year Jump 2022, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    USAF
    JASDF

