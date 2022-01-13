New Year Jump 2022

Our New Year resolution is for more bilateral jumps!
Last week, the 36th Airlift Squadron teamed up with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, for a New Year Jump over Camp Narashino. The training has been a joint annual event for the past three years and is done as a symbolic prayer for the safe deployment of parachutes for the New Year!
