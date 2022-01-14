Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps MLK Day Message

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's life and legacy.

    He advocated for nonviolent resistance to overcome injustice as a means of lifting racial oppression,

    We remember Dr. King as a husband, father, friend and fierce advocate for the betterment of all people. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828558
    VIRIN: 220114-A-AL574-432
    Filename: DOD_108768752
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

