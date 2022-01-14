III Armored Corps MLK Day Message

Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's life and legacy.
He advocated for nonviolent resistance to overcome injustice as a means of lifting racial oppression,
We remember Dr. King as a husband, father, friend and fierce advocate for the betterment of all people. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
