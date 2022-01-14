Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    b-roll of flare training

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, commander, and Lt. Col. Joe Owens, deputy commander, joined members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District's survey team, to conduct flare training. This routine training familiarizes staff with various types of flares and how to use them safely in the event of an emergency and signaling for help is needed.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828545
    VIRIN: 220114-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108768640
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, b-roll of flare training, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District

    USACE Charleston

