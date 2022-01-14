b-roll of flare training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828545" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, commander, and Lt. Col. Joe Owens, deputy commander, joined members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District's survey team, to conduct flare training. This routine training familiarizes staff with various types of flares and how to use them safely in the event of an emergency and signaling for help is needed.