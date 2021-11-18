Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Platoon Leaders Course

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ana Madrigal 

    12th Marine Corps District

    United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate Eliana Scott, an officer candidate with the Officer Selection Station Riverside, shares her experience in the Platoon Leaders Course while being a full-time student at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in Riverside, California, Nov. 18, 2021. The Marine Corps PLC allows college students who want to commission as officers to attend two six-week summer training cycles at Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia. For more information, contact your local Officer Selection Station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ana S. Madrigal)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 17:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828498
    VIRIN: 211118-M-ST406-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_108767727
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Platoon Leaders Course, by Sgt Ana Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Officers

    PLC

    OSO

    Platoon Leaders Course

    Officer Selection Office

