United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate Eliana Scott, an officer candidate with the Officer Selection Station Riverside, shares her experience in the Platoon Leaders Course while being a full-time student at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in Riverside, California, Nov. 18, 2021. The Marine Corps PLC allows college students who want to commission as officers to attend two six-week summer training cycles at Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia. For more information, contact your local Officer Selection Station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ana S. Madrigal)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 17:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828498
|VIRIN:
|211118-M-ST406-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108767727
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Platoon Leaders Course, by Sgt Ana Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT