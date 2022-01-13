Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Historical Visits to Denver

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Colorado Army National Guard Soldier, Spec. Kevin Childs visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in City Park, Denver. There, he talked about what the late Dr. King meant to him growing up and to this day. After which, he visited the First Baptist Church of Denver and spoke with Dr. Rev. Brian Henderson about when Dr. King spoke in their church on April 16, 1962 (video by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson).



NOTE: The song used, "If I can help somebody" by Sister Rosetta Tharpe is copyrighted, but their copyright allows for usage for non-monetized videos.