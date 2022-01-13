Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Historical Visits to Denver

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Capt. Remington Henderson 

    Colorado National Guard

    To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Colorado Army National Guard Soldier, Spec. Kevin Childs visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in City Park, Denver. There, he talked about what the late Dr. King meant to him growing up and to this day. After which, he visited the First Baptist Church of Denver and spoke with Dr. Rev. Brian Henderson about when Dr. King spoke in their church on April 16, 1962 (video by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson).

    NOTE: The song used, "If I can help somebody" by Sister Rosetta Tharpe is copyrighted, but their copyright allows for usage for non-monetized videos.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 14:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828429
    VIRIN: 220113-Z-OJ414-001
    Filename: DOD_108766238
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 

    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    MLK Jr.
    MLK Jr Day

