    Keep your eyes open safety is a team effort

    SOCCORRO, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    In this commercial "Dr. Love" discusses tagging birds as part of the Air Force BASH program and reminds us that everyone plays a role in the overall safety team, encouraging everyone to "Do your part". (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins and Lisa Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828398
    VIRIN: 220113-F-YE685-1000
    Filename: DOD_108765806
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SOCCORRO, NM, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    safety
    RM
    AFSEC

