In this commercial "Dr. Love" discusses tagging birds as part of the Air Force BASH program and reminds us that everyone plays a role in the overall safety team, encouraging everyone to "Do your part". (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins and Lisa Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 13:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828398
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-YE685-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108765806
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SOCCORRO, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keep your eyes open safety is a team effort, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
