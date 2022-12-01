Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guard provides emergency support to Yakutat community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen board an HC-130J Combat King II on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Jan. 12, 2022, before departing for the Southeast Alaska community of Yakutat. Guard members serving on Joint Task Force-Yakutat will provide building safety assessments and emergency snow removal for Tribal, public and government facilities in the community following hazardous winter weather and heavy snowfall resulting in building damage and continued risk of unsafe conditions. Yakutat is in the Tongass National Forest, the largest National Forest in the U.S. and home to the largest population of bald eagles in the world. The Alaska National Guard is trained, equipped and ready to provide disaster response support for the State of Alaska when requested by civil authorities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828271
    VIRIN: 220112-Z-MK318-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108764175
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard provides emergency support to Yakutat community, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Alaska National Guard
    HC-130J Combat King II
    Joint Task Force-Yakutat
    Tongass National Forest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT