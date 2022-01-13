Alaska National Guard provides emergency assistance to Yakutat

Twenty Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen departed JBER aboard an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II Jan. 12 for the Southeast Alaska community of Yakutat after the region received tremendous amounts of snow and rain over the last seven days, prompting a local disaster declaration.
Guard members serving on Joint Task Force-Yakutat will perform building safety assessments and emergency snow removal for Tribal, public and government facilities in the community. Following the hazardous winter weather and heavy snowfall, there is significant building damage and continued risk of unsafe conditions.
The City and Borough of Yakutat is isolated and off the road system, and all local available resources had been exhausted. The disaster declaration and request for support prompted the State Emergency Operations Center to request Alaska National Guard assistance with snow removal.
The Alaska National Guard is trained, equipped and prepared to provide disaster response support when requested by civil authorities.
