    SFC Rufina Abbas Memorial Service

    JOINT BASE LEWIS–MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard holds a memorial service for SFC Rufina Abbas. The service took place on Joint Base Lewis-McChord at the North Fort Chapel on Nov. 6, 2021.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828245
    VIRIN: 211106-Z-MQ506-1001
    Filename: DOD_108763611
    Length: 00:25:58
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS–MCCHORD, WA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

