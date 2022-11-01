Falcon Brigade Honorary Command Sergeant Major Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Stevenson Cuffee assumes responsibility as the honorary Command Sergeant Major of the 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division from retired Command Sgt. Maj. Steven England on Fort Bragg, N.C. on Jan. 11, 2022. Cuffee will assist in the professional development of today's Paratroopers by drawing on his own experience and knowledge. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)