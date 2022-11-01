Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Brigade Honorary Command Sergeant Major Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Stevenson Cuffee assumes responsibility as the honorary Command Sergeant Major of the 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division from retired Command Sgt. Maj. Steven England on Fort Bragg, N.C. on Jan. 11, 2022. Cuffee will assist in the professional development of today's Paratroopers by drawing on his own experience and knowledge. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828239
    VIRIN: 220111-A-QM437-001
    Filename: DOD_108763413
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Falcon Brigade Honorary Command Sergeant Major Ceremony, by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd airborne division
    all the way

