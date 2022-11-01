Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Stevenson Cuffee assumes responsibility as the honorary Command Sergeant Major of the 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division from retired Command Sgt. Maj. Steven England on Fort Bragg, N.C. on Jan. 11, 2022. Cuffee will assist in the professional development of today's Paratroopers by drawing on his own experience and knowledge. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828239
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-QM437-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108763413
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Falcon Brigade Honorary Command Sergeant Major Ceremony, by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT