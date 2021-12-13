Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville "2021 Year in Review"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville "2021 Year in Review"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 10:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828207
    VIRIN: 211213-O-QA097-347
    Filename: DOD_108763199
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville "2021 Year in Review", by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Review
    Year
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT