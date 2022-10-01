220112-N-OX321-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 12, 2022) -- Lt. Lisa Marie Bruscato, a St. Petersburg, Fla. native, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella discusses the benefits of conducting COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for the Naval Air Station Sigonella community during USNMRTC's on-site walk up or drive through testing at the Marinai Youth Center on NAS Sigonella, Jan. 10, 2022. Testing was offered to eligible beneficiaries for official travel purposes, testing out of restriction of movement status or close contact confirmation. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 08:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828192
|VIRIN:
|220112-N-OX321-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108763064
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Hometown:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Testing Conducted on NAS Sigonella, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
