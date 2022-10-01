Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Testing Conducted on NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220112-N-OX321-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 12, 2022) -- Lt. Lisa Marie Bruscato, a St. Petersburg, Fla. native, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella discusses the benefits of conducting COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for the Naval Air Station Sigonella community during USNMRTC's on-site walk up or drive through testing at the Marinai Youth Center on NAS Sigonella, Jan. 10, 2022. Testing was offered to eligible beneficiaries for official travel purposes, testing out of restriction of movement status or close contact confirmation. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 08:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828192
    VIRIN: 220112-N-OX321-1001
    Filename: DOD_108763064
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Hometown: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US

    This work, COVID-19 Testing Conducted on NAS Sigonella, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    hospital
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 testing
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command

