Patch Library promotes life skills through Lego Club BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828182" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Patch Library hosts Lego Club every Thursday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Patch Barracks, Germany. The participants build a construction based on a theme each week and then display their finished artwork in the library until the next session. Steven Roark, Patch Library techinican, explains how the kids improve various social skills while participating. Annabelle Duhart, aged 8, added how the club has also helped her improve her focus and get her off her phone. Damian Wright, aged 6, expressed how much he enjoyed going to the club and looked forward to future sessions.