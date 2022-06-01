The Patch Library hosts Lego Club every Thursday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Patch Barracks, Germany. The participants build a construction based on a theme each week and then display their finished artwork in the library until the next session. Steven Roark, Patch Library techinican, explains how the kids improve various social skills while participating. Annabelle Duhart, aged 8, added how the club has also helped her improve her focus and get her off her phone. Damian Wright, aged 6, expressed how much he enjoyed going to the club and looked forward to future sessions.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 07:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828182
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-HJ874-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108762909
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patch Library promotes life skills through Lego Club BROLL, by SSgt Krystal Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT