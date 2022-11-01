Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DAHLGREN, Va. - Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) officially released its new training video 11 Jan. The video announces the organization’s realignment efforts, including its name change, and how SCSTC trains surface warfighters to fight and win!



The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) changed its name to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), pronounced “Sea-Stick", Nov. 1, 2021.



Officially approved by the Navy, the name change defines the command’s critical mission of training surface warfighters. SCSTC, with their surface community partners and force development counterparts, provides system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy.



The changing of its name was part of large internal realignment effort. Since the establishment of the organization under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) in 2004, there have been an increasing number of changing factors within our naval force and throughout the globe. These changing factors include an increase in fleet size and composition (platforms and capabilities), the return of Strategic Competition, rapid pace of upgrades to combat systems, and the implementation of virtual training technology.



The video introduces SCSTC’s Warfighting Culture of Excellence (COE) program, which instills a warfighting mindset in both students and staff. SCSTC’s COE program focuses on accession level Sailors as they now have the opportunity and responsibility to imbue this mindset from the time students arrive from Recruit Training Command until SCSTC delivers a combat systems warfighter to the brow of their first ship or operational command.



The SCSTC video also highlights the domain’s Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS) / Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) training solutions and pivot to virtual learning in fleet concentration areas. These STAVE-CS / RRL training solutions include the Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT), Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer, Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer (RCT), ASW Tactical Employment Trainer (ATET), and Operations Specialist (OS) “A” School Virtual Operator Trainer (VOT). These trainers were funded by Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, STAVE-CS, which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training resulting in more rapid qualifications of our Sailors.



SCSTC’s new training video is also located on its Facebook and YouTube pages.



For information about the Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)* falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



* The former Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) has been renamed the Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) as part of a large internal realignment effort. SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!