Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CENTRALIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the Washington National Guard responded to flooding on January 7, 2022, in Lewis County, Wash. The Guard members supported by filling sandbags and providing other needed support requests from the Incident Commander under the immediate response authority.

    Immediate Response Authority (IRA) outlined in DoD Directive 3025.18, authorizes local commanders to take action to save lives, prevent human suffering or mitigate great property damage in a situation of urgency. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828142
    VIRIN: 220107-Z-CH682-424
    Filename: DOD_108762393
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CENTRALIA, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    National Guard
    Flood
    Centralia
    Lewis County

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT