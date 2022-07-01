Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828142" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Washington National Guard responded to flooding on January 7, 2022, in Lewis County, Wash. The Guard members supported by filling sandbags and providing other needed support requests from the Incident Commander under the immediate response authority.



Immediate Response Authority (IRA) outlined in DoD Directive 3025.18, authorizes local commanders to take action to save lives, prevent human suffering or mitigate great property damage in a situation of urgency. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)