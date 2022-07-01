Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA

Members of the Washington National Guard responded to flooding on January 7, 2022, in Lewis County, Wash. The Guard members supported by filling sandbags and providing other needed support requests from the Incident Commander under the immediate response authority.
Immediate Response Authority (IRA) outlined in DoD Directive 3025.18, authorizes local commanders to take action to save lives, prevent human suffering or mitigate great property damage in a situation of urgency. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|01.07.2022
|01.11.2022 13:03
|Package
|828142
|220107-Z-CH682-424
|DOD_108762393
|00:01:02
|CENTRALIA, WA, US
|2
|2
