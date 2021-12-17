Guatemala Global Health Engagement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Member of Joint Task Force Bravo deployed to Guatemala to provide medical care and veterinary services in Chiantla and Aguacatán, December 13-17. These engagements strengthen partner nation relations by integrating U.S. military health care professionals with local counterparts to provide care to communities in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Adam Shanks)