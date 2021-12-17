Guatemala Global Health Engagement

Member of Joint Task Force Bravo deployed to Guatemala to provide medical care and veterinary services in Chiantla and Aguacatán, December 13-17. These engagements strengthen partner nation relations by integrating U.S. military health care professionals with local counterparts to provide care to communities in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Adam Shanks)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828138
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-HB829-0000
|Filename:
|DOD_108762341
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
