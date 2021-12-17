Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guatemala Global Health Engagement

    GUATEMALA

    12.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Member of Joint Task Force Bravo deployed to Guatemala to provide medical care and veterinary services in Chiantla and Aguacatán, December 13-17. These engagements strengthen partner nation relations by integrating U.S. military health care professionals with local counterparts to provide care to communities in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Adam Shanks)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 11:54
    Location: GT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guatemala Global Health Engagement, by SSgt Adam Shanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    USSOUTHCOM
    MEDRETE
    JTF-Bravo
    Global Health Engagement

