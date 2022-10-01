CNP Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

The MyNavy HR team is celebrating the courage, vision, and accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. this #MLKDay. Tune in to hear more from the Chief of Naval Personnel!
#MLKJr #usnavy
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828086
|VIRIN:
|220110-N-TH560-287
|Filename:
|DOD_108761527
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
