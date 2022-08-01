KFOR RC-E C2 Hosts Indoor Soccer Tournament

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and multinational Soldiers from Regional Command - East participate in an indoor soccer tournament hosted by Command and Control, Camp Novo Selo Kosovo, Jan. 8, 2022. Great Britain's Royal Lancers got third place while athletes representing base contractors achieved second. Soldiers from the Polish Contingent, KFOR RC-E won first place. The event brings together military forces with installation leaders and contractors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)