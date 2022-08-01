Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR RC-E C2 Hosts Indoor Soccer Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    01.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. and multinational Soldiers from Regional Command - East participate in an indoor soccer tournament hosted by Command and Control, Camp Novo Selo Kosovo, Jan. 8, 2022. Great Britain's Royal Lancers got third place while athletes representing base contractors achieved second. Soldiers from the Polish Contingent, KFOR RC-E won first place. The event brings together military forces with installation leaders and contractors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828049
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-BA489-002
    Filename: DOD_108760612
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E C2 Hosts Indoor Soccer Tournament, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Spotlight
    EUCOM
    USARMYEURAF
    KFOR29

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT