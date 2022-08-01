96th Troop Command and Homeland Response Force Change of Command Ceremony held on January 8th, 2022 at Camp Murray, Wash.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828035
|Filename:
|DOD_108760340
|Length:
|00:40:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 96th Troop Command and Homeland Response Force Change of Command Ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT