U.S. Army Best Medic Compeition 2022 promotional video

III Armored Corps and Fort Hood hosts the 2022 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition that will take place January 20, 2022. Soldiers will operate in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment that that will test their skills from basic warrior task and battle drills to other simulated events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)