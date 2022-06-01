Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Medic Compeition 2022 promotional video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    III Armored Corps and Fort Hood hosts the 2022 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition that will take place January 20, 2022. Soldiers will operate in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment that that will test their skills from basic warrior task and battle drills to other simulated events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 20:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828025
    VIRIN: 220106-A-AL574-077
    Filename: DOD_108760180
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Medic Compeition 2022 promotional video, by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    texas
    iii corps
    medcom
    bmc
    best medic competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT