III Armored Corps and Fort Hood hosts the 2022 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition that will take place January 20, 2022. Soldiers will operate in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment that that will test their skills from basic warrior task and battle drills to other simulated events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 20:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828025
|VIRIN:
|220106-A-AL574-077
|Filename:
|DOD_108760180
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Medic Compeition 2022 promotional video, by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
