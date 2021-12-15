Barksdale Air Force Base showcases the capabilities of their security force, maintenance, and operations squadrons during Global Strike Challenge 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828011
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-LK801-887
|Filename:
|DOD_108760061
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale accomplishes GSC21, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
