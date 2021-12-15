Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale accomplishes GSC21

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Air Force Base showcases the capabilities of their security force, maintenance, and operations squadrons during Global Strike Challenge 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828011
    VIRIN: 211215-F-LK801-887
    Filename: DOD_108760061
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale accomplishes GSC21, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Air Force
    96BS
    2SFS
    Barkdale AFB
    2MUNS
    Striker Nation
    GSC21
    11BS

